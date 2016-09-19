Captain Leon Smith buoyant about GB’s future in Davis Cup

Great Britain’s winning Davis Cup run may be over but there is every reason to feel positive, according to captain Leon Smith.

The defending champions’ hopes of reaching a second successive final were dashed by a 3-2 loss to Argentina at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena. Ironically, Smith suffered only his third defeat in six years in the role when he finally had a team fully worthy of its place in the World Group.

Great Britain's Andy Murray (left)and captain Leon Smith during day three of the Davis Cup semi-final against Argentina. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

The Scot was able to call on three singles players ranked in the world’s top 55 in Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Beverley’s Kyle Edmund along with Jamie Murray, fresh from winning his third grand slam doubles title.

Edmund and Evans also made waves at the US Open, with Edmund reaching the fourth round, beating Richard Gasquet and John Isner, while Evans held match point against eventual champion Stan Wawrinka in round three.

Neither could reprise those heroics in Glasgow. Edmund was beaten by Guido Pella on day one while Evans cut a disconsolate figure after losing the deciding rubber to an inspired Leonardo Mayer.

“The most important thing for Dan and Kyle and the other players is they’re just doing a great job week in, week out,” said Smith.

“Davis Cup is just two, three – in a great year, four – times a year. It’s a bonus. A few years ago it was a bit the reverse. The Davis Cup was such a big thing for them but now week in, week out is the most important thing and that’s exciting.

“We’ll get together in Davis Cup weeks and give it a damn good go but most important is to see Dan and Kyle joining Andy and Jamie in playing tour tennis, playing Masters series events, going deep in slams.

“This is much better and we’ve just got to try and keep continuing that momentum.”

Ultimately, the key rubber proved to be the opening one between Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro, which the Argentinian won after a five-hour battle.

Despite the improved strength in depth, Britain are still very dependent on their star player and there must be question marks over how much longer he is prepared to put his body through such gruelling weekends.

He came into the tie already close to exhaustion after a momentous summer that included a second Wimbledon title and Olympic gold medal. The only tie Murray has missed since 2013 was July’s quarter-final in Serbia straight after Wimbledon.

Smith is all too aware of the toll such a commitment takes on Murray’s body.

The captain said: “All I know is here he is again this weekend having played all three days again, put his body right on the line, put his body before his own individual schedule.

“He’s a great Davis Cup player, he absolutely loves it, but he has to be smart with his schedule next year. We’ve got four days until the draw, we find out who we’re playing already, so we’ll figure that out.”