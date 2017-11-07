Cautious Murray targets comeback in 2018 after frustrating injury lay-off

Andy Murray believes he will get back to his best after targeting a new year comeback from a hip injury.

However, the 30-year-old will not rush his body and admitted there was always a doubt following an injury.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has not played competitively since labouring his way through this year’s tournament at SW19.

However, the Scot hopes to be fit for the season’s ‘kick-off’ with an appearance at the Brisbane International, which starts on December 31, and he intends to get back to challenging for major honours, although he conceded the Australian Open might be an ambitious quest.

Ahead of an exhibition match against Roger Federer at his Andy Murray Live charity event in Glasgow, he was asked whether he could get back to 100 per cent fitness.

Murray said: “You never know when you’re coming back from any injury, but that’s what I’m working towards, for sure.

“When I get back on the court next year and start playing again, it might not come immediately at the beginning of the year.

“I have been hitting the ball very well in practice – it’s just that there is a difference between that 75-80 per cent practice and going flat out at 100 per cent for two and a half or three hours on the match court. Until I do that I can’t say for certain, but I think I’ll be able to come back just fine.”