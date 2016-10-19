High-riser Kyle Edmund sets up David Ferrer meeting at European Open

Kyle Edmund set up a second round clash against former world 3 David Ferrer after a battling win over Illya Marchenko in the opening round of the European Open in Antwerp.

The British number two, who is at a career-high ranking of 43, came from a set down in both sets to triumph 7-6 (9/7) 7-6 (7/5).

Edmund broke the Marchenko serve at 3-5 in the opening set and then saved three set points in the tie-break, although the 21-year-old had a helping hand with the Ukrainian double-faulting twice.

The second set followed a similar pattern, this time Edmund breaking again at 3-5 and then saving two set points at 5-6 before clinching victory in another tie-break.

