Hip injury forces Kyle Edmund to retire against David Ferrer at Vienna Open

Yorkshire’s Kyle Edmund was forced to retire after only five games of his first-round clash with David Ferrer at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

The British number two was broken in his opening service game and after only 18 minutes, with the score at 3-2 to Ferrer, decided he could no longer continue because of what appeared to be a hip injury.

Edmund, from Beverley, rose to a career high world ranking on Monday after breaking into the top 40 for the first time.

That came off the back of his first ATP Tour semi-final appearance last week, where he lost to Richard Gasquet in Antwerp.

The run In Belgium included one of the best wins of his career against Ferrer but hopes of a repeat were swiftly dashed this time around.

