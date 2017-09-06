Hip surgery ruled out as Andy Murray faces long spell on sidelines

Andy Murray has opted against surgery to repair his injured hip but is still unlikely to play again this year.

The world No 2 has ruled himself out of the forthcoming ATP Tour events in Beijing and Shanghai and also expects to sit out the final two tournaments in Vienna and Paris.

I’m confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season. Andy Murray

Surgery was viewed as a potential solution, but it is hoped an “extended period of rest and rehabilitation” will improve a chronic condition that has flared up at times during his career and that forced him to miss the US Open.

Murray has not played since his quarter-final exit to Sam Querrey in Wimbledon in July, leaving him with a probable six-month break from the sport that he hopes will restore his fitness.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months,” Murray revealed on Facebook.

“Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future.

“Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I’m confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season.

“I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans.”

In the wake of his defeat by Querrey at the All England club six weeks ago, Murray sought to regain his fitness in time for the US Open.

He tested out his problematic hip during a week of training at Flushing Meadows but was ultimately forced to concede defeat, his withdrawal from the competition after the draw had already been made resulting in criticism of the 30-year-old.

Despite having not played since Wimbledon the injury has failed to settle, but surgery has been rejected in favour of a more conservative approach in terms of treatment.

Murray was replaced as world No 1 by Rafael Nadal last month, losing the position he had held since usurping Novak Djokovic in November.