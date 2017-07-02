I’ve given myself best chance, says Murray

Andy Murray is confident he will be fit to play seven matches as he chases another Wimbledon title.

There were doubts whether the world No 1 would even begin his campaign at the All England Club after he was unable to practise for two days because of a hip problem.

Murray returned to the court on Friday, but looked far from fully fit and continued to hobble between points during practice sessions over the weekend.

However, the Scot gave a positive report on his condition at his pre-tournament press conference and does not expect that to change.

He said: “I’ll be fine to play the event and play seven matches.

“Things can happen, obviously, when you’re playing. But, if I feel like I am (yesterday), I’d be delighted and have no issues getting through.

“If necessary, I can take some anti-inflammatories if my hip flares up. Hopefully that’s not the case.”

Murray revealed he has suffered with hip problems since he was very young, saying: “It’s not something new to me. It’s just been very sore the last few weeks.

“It was giving me quite a lot of trouble moving to certain shots and getting into certain positions. So that was why I needed to take the break, to try and give it a chance to settle down. It’s felt much better the last few days.”

This is the latest concern in a difficult season for Murray, who has been unable to carry the momentum from his brilliant winning run at the end of 2016.

As well as the hip issue, he has been laid low by a bout of shingles, an elbow injury and two doses of flu.

But this is the first time something has badly affected him so close to a grand slam.

“I haven’t been in that sort of position too often, only a few days before a slam, and not felt good at all,” he said.

“Obviously this is an extremely important tournament, so you worry a little bit. It’s a little bit stressful if you can’t practise for a few days; you really want to be preparing, training as much as you can to get ready and make you feel better, especially when you hadn’t had any matches.

“But I just tried to think positively. I tried to make the best decisions along with my team to give myself the best chance to feel good on Monday. I feel like I’ve done that.”

Murray has been in noticeably good spirits despite his injury worries and it was revealed yesterday he has an extra reason to be happy with wife Kim expecting their second child. The 30-year-old and his wife have a daughter, Sophia, who is 17 months old.