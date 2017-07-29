Kyle Edmund destroys top seed Jack Sock to reach Atlanta Open semi-finals

Kyle Edmund reeled off nine of the last 10 games against Jack Sock to reach his first semi-final of 2017 at the BB&T Atlanta Open.

Edmund reached his third career ATP semi-final with a 6-4 6-1 win over the top-seeded Sock in one hour and 28 minutes and the Yorkshireman will face Ryan Harrison for a place in the final.

Edmund was a break down in the first set when play was interrupted for around 20 minutes when a fan needed medical attention but upon resumption Edmund moved up a gear to close out the match.

Harrison coasted through to the last four with a 6-1 6-2 win over Christopher Eubanks and told reporters: "Kyle's been coming out.

"He was playing some amazing tennis at the end of last year and has shown some highlights of that throughout this year as well."