Kyle Edmund knocks John Isner out and sets up Novak Djokovic clash at US Open

Kyle Edmund continued his impressive run at the US Open by knocking out home favourite John Isner in the third round.

The Beverley player beat the 20th seed in four sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) and now faces world number one Novak Djokovic in round four.

Edmund made a strong start in the Louis Armstrong Stadium and took the first set 6-4 but the big-serving American hit back to level 6-3 in the second.

The game swung back in favour of the Yorkshireman at the start of the third set as Edmund broke Isner's serve in the second game and went on to take the set 6-2.

A nervy fourth set went on serve with Edmund twice digging deep to hold when under pressure. And the Yorkshireman, whose forehand and passing shots impressed throughout the match, came through on a tie-break to avenge a defeat in the French Open against the American earlier this year.

"I've really enjoyed playing here," Edmund said. "Playing John, your chancres don't come very often you have to capitalise when you can. When you get a racquet on you just have to make as many balls as you can and hustle.

"I knew it was going to come down to one or two points so I was just very pleased to come through tonight."

Edmund had never made it past the first round in New York prior to the 2016 tournament.

However, he recorded the biggest win of his career to knock out 13th seed Richard Gasquet in round one before beating Isner's compatriot Ernesto Escobedo in round two.

It is the first time in the 21-year-old's career that he has made the second week of a Slam having previously only made the second round of the French Open on two occasions.

Djokovic was handed a second comfortable passage of the tournament after Mikhail Youzhny withdrew from their third-round match after just six games due to a leg injury.

The world No. 1 has now completed only four sets in reaching the fourth round after Jiri Vesely also conceded in round two.