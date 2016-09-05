US Open: Kyle Edmund’s confidence lifted by fine run in New York

BEVERLEY’S Kyle Edmund insists he will take great belief from his run to the US Open’s last 16 despite his campaign ending with a heavy defeat to Novak Djokovic.

Edmund was playing in the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time and making his debut in Arthur Ashe Stadium, but Djokovic taught the youngster a lesson with a 6-2 6-1 6-4 victory.

The 21-year-old was outclassed by the world No 1, but remained upbeat after enjoying a tournament that saw him knock out Richard Gasquet and John Isner, ranked 15th and 21st respectively.

In between, Edmund eased past the United States’ in-form wild card Ernesto Escobedo in straight sets.

“It’s given me a lot more belief in my game,” Edmund said. “Not that I didn’t believe in my game, but it’s nice to actually do it on a big stage against some good players, two top-20 players and a guy that was playing well.

“So three good wins there that I managed – different styles, different games. It’s nice to know you can come out and adapt to situations.

“I’m getting better and better each time at that, and to win three best-of-five sets, I’ve never done that in my career.”

Extending his run against Djokovic was always going to be a formidable task but, in front of a packed-out 23,700 crowd, the British No 4 looked overawed and struggled to show his best.

“I think it’s exciting nerves,” Edmund said. “It’s a little bit of an unknown as well because I’ve never played a match on that court in front of that crowd, so it’s a new experience for me.

“So, yeah, you’re just anxious because you want to go out there and experience it. That’s what I was looking forward to.

“Also the challenge of playing world No 1, you know it’s going to be tough when you go out there.”

Nevertheless, Edmund is set to reach the edge of the top 50 on the back of his results in New York and he carries great momentum into Britain’s Davis Cup semi-final against Argentina later this month.