US Open: Stan Wawrinka’s fears prove unfounded in the final reckoning

Stan Wawrinka has revealed he was crying with nerves only five minutes before he demolished Novak Djokovic to win the US Open.

Wawrinka had out-powered Djokovic in the French Open final last year and he pulled off a similar display of destruction at Flushing Meadows to win 6-7 (1/7) 6-4 7-5 6-3.

Stan Wawrinka greets Novak Djokovic at the net after winning the men's singles final of the US Open. Picture: AP/Darron Cummings.

The Swiss was match-point down here to Britain’s Dan Evans in round three but he now has three grand slam titles to his name after first winning at the Australian Open in 2014.

Wawrinka’s masterclass in aggression, however, was at odds with his pre-match nerves, when the 31-year-old said he broke down in tears while speaking with his coach Magnus Norman.

“Before the final I was really nervous like never before. I was shaking,” said Wawrinka. “When we start talking five minutes before the match, last few things with Magnus, I start to cry. I was completely shaking.

“But the only thing I was convinced with myself was that my game was there. Physically I was there. My game was there. Just put the fight on the court and you will have a chance to win.

“And that’s what happened, after a few games when I start to believe in myself, I start to be in the match.”

He showed few signs of physical weakness in Arthur Ashe Stadium, however, outlasting Djokovic, whose body broke down in the latter stages.

“Honestly after the match I was completely empty. I put everything on the court,” added Wawrinka.

“Today I was trying to stay with him. I was trying to be tough with myself, trying not to show anything, not to show any pain, not to show any cramp. Not to show anything. I was feeling the cramp coming in the third set. In the fourth set I had some pain, but most important was what was clear with Magnus before.”