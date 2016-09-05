US Open tennis: Kyle Edmund heads towards top 50 after bowing out to Novak Djokovic

BEVERLEY’S Kyle Edmund insists he will take great belief from his run to the US Open’s last 16 despite his campaign ending with a heavy defeat to Novak Djokovic.

Yorkshireman Edmund was playing in the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time and making his debut in Arthur Ashe Stadium but Djokovic taught the youngster a lesson with a 6-2 6-1 6-4 victory.

The 21-year-old was outclassed by the world No 1 but remained upbeat after enjoying a tournament that saw him knock out Richard Gasquet and John Isner, ranked 15th and 21st, respectively.

In between, Edmund eased past the United States’ in-form wildcard Ernesto Escobedo in straight sets.

“It’s given me a lot more belief in my game,” said Edmund. “Not that I didn’t believe in my game but it’s nice to actually do it on a big stage against some good players, two top-20 players and a guy that was playing well.

“So three good wins there that I managed - different styles, different games. It’s nice to know you can come out and adapt to situations.

“I’m getting better and better each time at that. And to win three best-of-five sets, I’ve never done that in my career.”

Extending his run against Djokovic was always going to be a formidable task but, in front of a packed-out 23,700 crowd, the British No 4 looked overawed and struggled to show his best.

“I think it’s exciting nerves,” said Edmund. “It’s a little bit of an unknown as well because I’ve never played a match on that court in front of that crowd, so it’s a new experience for me.

“So, yeah, you’re just anxious because you want to go out there and experience it. That’s what I was looking forward to.

“Also the challenge of playing world No 1, you know it’s going to be tough when you go out there.”

Nevertheless, Edmund is set to reach the edge of the top 50 on the back of his results in New York and he carries great momentum into Britain’s Davis Cup semi-final against Argentina later this month.

Djokovic had met the Yorkshireman in Miami earlier this year and he also felt his opponent had struggled to do his talent justice.

“I think he was overwhelmed by the stage today,” said Djokovic.

“I think he hasn’t played on the level that he can to be honest but his forehand is really big.

“When he sets it up very nicely, he can hit a very good forehand from all over the court.

“He beat Gasquet, he beat Isner. For someone his age he’s showing mental maturity, no doubt. He’s getting things together. I am sure we going to see more of him in the future.”

Djokovic erased any doubts about his rhythm after he enjoyed the best part of a week off following walkovers in rounds two and three.

But questions about the top seed’s fitness remain unanswered after he again took treatment on a sore right elbow at the start of the third set.

After the match Djokovic insisted “everything is fine” and that he did not feel any pain, but he may be given a stiffer examination by the powerful Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarter-finals.

“I’m feeling very good, to be honest,” Djokovic said. “I really wanted to start the match well today because I didn’t have much time on the court overall before the fourth round.

“Considering I had some struggles before the tournament, I feel great at this moment physically. Mentally as well I’m motivated.

“So coming into the second week of a grand slam quarter-finals feeling good, it’s exactly where I want to be.”