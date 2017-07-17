Video - Wimbledon finale produces mixed feelings for British rivals Jamie Murray and Heather Watson

Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis brought the curtain down on another memorable Wimbledon when they won the mixed doubles title, beating Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen 6-4 6-4.

Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares lost in the second round of the men’s doubles in the opening week, but the Scot has since forged a strong mixed partnership with Switzerland’s Hingis.

For Guernsey-born Watson, meanwhile, this was another strong run with Finland’s Kontinen, backing up her progress to the third round of the singles last week where she was beaten in three sets by Victoria Azarenka.

Murray and Hingis share the winners’ cheque of £100,000 while Watson and Kontinen split the £50,000 runners-up prize.

After Andy Murray and Johanna Konta’s exits from the singles, Watson and Jamie Murray were able to deliver two British finalists on Centre Court, even if not the pair that many home fans had wished for.

The crowd’s support was certainly evenly spread, but Murray was the star of the show and he earned the first break with a dart across the net, but a poor game from Hingis allowed Watson and Kontinen instantly to hit back.

Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray celebrate victory in the mixed doubles final against Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Another Murray intervention sealed a second break for 4-3 and this time they served out when the Scot hammered away a smash.

The second set was close until the seventh game when Watson’s serve came under pressure. A stinging Hingis return set up two break points, and she and Murray converted the second when Watson chipped a short ball into the net.

Serving for the match, Murray and Hingis faced two break points after a pair of punching Watson returns and then a third as Kontinen fired away a pass.

But each was saved and when Watson flashed wide a smash, all that was left was for a booming Murray serve to finish the game off.

It’s a great achievement. Any time you win a grand slam, get your name up on the board again, it’s there forever. No one will take it away from you. Jamie Murray

Murray has now won four slam trophies, eclipsing the three claimed by his younger brother.

Murray said: “It’s a great achievement. Any time you win a grand slam, get your name up on the board again, it’s there forever. No one will take it away from you.”

Murray had initially planned to focus solely on the men’s doubles until Hingis persuaded him to play in the mixed event, 10 years after winning his first slam title with Jelena Jankovic,

Hingis revealed she had a nervous wait to find out whether Murray would agree to the partnership.

Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray discuss tactics during the mixed doubles final against Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“He left me hanging overnight. I was like, Oh, my God, did he read it? Did he not?,” Hingis said.

Murray added: “It was just a great opportunity for me to play and to really feel like you could do good things on the court and have a great shot to win.

“The doubles for me is obviously my biggest goal of the year and t’s going to take something pretty special to kind of maybe potentially take my eye off the ball with it. But she’s won everything, won so many mixed as well. I knew I could do well with her.”

Watson and Kontinen suffered defeat for a first time together and the Brit admitted it was a “strange feeling”.

She said: “We haven’t felt it yet together. Hopefully we don’t feel it again. But I’d love to play with Henri again, and hopefully before next year. It’s been a great tournament all around. I’m so happy to reach the final again with Henri in the mixed. Very pleased with how my singles have gone over this whole grass-court season.”