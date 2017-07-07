Wimbledon 2017: Bedene to take time out to consider future

Slovenian-born Aljaz Bedene confirmed he will determine his future representing Great Britain in the next few weeks after bowing out of Wimbledon in the third round yesterday.

Bedene’s switch to represent Britain has courted controversy and he has repeatedly faced knockbacks from playing in the Davis Cup.

The 27-year-old has lived in Britain since 2010 and gained citizenship in 2015 having lived in the country for five years.

Under current rules, Bedene would not be allowed to represent Britain at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Bedene’s run to the third round came to an end in a straight sets defeat to Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller 7-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the first match on court two.

With a four-week gap until his next tournament, Bedene said he would take time to decide his future.

Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith watched Bedene’s defeat on court two and has spoken of his desire to have the world No 58 in his ranks for next year’s competition.

“We have got time now,” said Bedene.

“I don’t play again until on August 17 so I’ll have a few days off. I hope to use that window to get everything sorted.”

The off-court doubts have clouded the British No 4’s season but his Wimbledon adventure will take him back into the world’s top 50.

Bedene added: “My aim is to get into the top 30 and to be seeded at the Australian Open next year. I don’t have too many points to defend but I have to improve my game.”

On defeat, Bedene said: “The first set was quite close. Even though I lost it, I still believed I could win.

“But after I broke him with a great lob, I had a few game points for 3-0, and lost it. It wasn’t easy to get back after that.”