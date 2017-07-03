Wimbledon 2017: Below-par Laura Robson suffers frustrating early exit

Laura Robson admitted she had let herself down after bowing out of Wimbledon with barely a whimper.

The former British No 1, handed a wild card into the championships after slipping to 189 in the world, tumbled out 6-4 6-2 to Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Her exit was so swift that defending men’s champion Andy Murray had not even stepped on to Centre Court for the traditional opening to proceedings there. The tone was set when Robson was broken in the opening game, and she struggled with the serve of an opponent ranked 92 places higher throughout.

“I just didn’t feel like I played my best tennis at all,” she said.

“It wasn’t the way that I’ve been playing the last few weeks, even. So I do feel like I let myself down a bit out there.

“I just never really let myself get into the match. I was a bit overwhelmed with nerves when I first got out there, then I tried to play too perfect when I really didn’t need to go for so much.”

A break point in the second game could have fixed the early damage, but Haddad Maia clipped the net before the ball dribbled onto Robson’s side and the chance disappeared.

“It’s just the way it happens sometimes,” added Robson, who won the girls’ title at Wimbledon nine years ago.

“She played solid. I felt like she didn’t have to do a lot, to be fair.

“Net cords happen. I was hoping for one back at some point, but unfortunately I didn’t get one.”

Naomi Broady became the second British woman to lose at Wimbledon after she endured a straight-sets defeat to Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu.

Broady was given a wild card for the main draw at the All England Club, but was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Begu and followed compatriot Robson in crashing out of the first round.

Defeat means Broady has reached round two only once in six visits to Wimbledon, while world No 64 Begu goes through to face either Germany’s Sabine Lisicki or the promising Croatian Ana Konjuh.

An upturn in form saw Broady break into the world’s top 100 in the second half of last year, but, now ranked 109th, she never found her rhythm on Court 14.

Her powerful serve was broken midway through the opening set and Begu never looked back.