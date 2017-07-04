Wimbledon 2017: Edmund stays on even keel after ending wait

It is a sign of Kyle Edmund’s progression in the tennis world that finally ridding himself of his Wimbledon duck merits only small celebration.

Finished in a shade over two hours, Yorkshireman Edmund conceded just six games following an opening set wobble to triumph over compatriot Alexander Ward 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-1 on Court Three.

Britain have a defending singles champion in Andy Murray, of course, but getting several players deep into a grand slam is a rarity for home fans, with any victory cheered enthusiastically.

So seeing Edmund – who has risen to 50 in the world and reached the third round of this year’s French Open – end a run of four consecutive first-round exits at SW19 was reason to smile.

While Edmund made sure to enjoy the moment at a tournament special to all home players, the British No 2 also took in the bigger picture.

“It’s nice to just win and especially because, as a Brit, it’s the one tournament you want to do well in more than any other. You grow up as a kid watching this event,” said Edmund, who faces 15th seed Gael Monfils in round two.

“So to actually say I’ve won a game is nice, but in terms of a professional tennis point of view, it’s just one match and it’s important not to get too high from the win.

“Going into it, I was asked about if I lost another one and it’s five in a row?

“I would have been disappointed, but I’m not going to cry over it. There are more opportunities after that. The whole year is so long.

“Like I said, it’s nice to win, but it’s just a tennis match at the end of the day. It’s one round out of seven, which is the reality.”

After victories for Murray, Aljaz Bedene, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson on the opening day, Britain was already guaranteed at least another in the second round of the singles with compatriots Ward and Edmund going head to head.

Each had their own back story too with Ward having come through qualifying to reach the main draw while Edmund, without a win on grass this year, split with coach Ryan Jones last month.

Originally from Beverley, but now residing just up the road from the All England Club, Edmund would have no doubt passed the venue many times, constantly reminded of his previous toils on the famous grass courts since making his main draw debut in 2013.

He was broken in the first game to hand the early initiative to Ward, but it was one of only two break points he would afford his opponent all match.

He also finished with an impressive first service win percentage of 88 as he eventually eased into the second round.

Edmund has never faced his next opponent Monfils, a man in form who reached the final of last week’s Aegon International in Eastbourne before losing to Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman does enjoy a long-standing rivalry with Edmund’s compatriot Murray, but the Yorkshireman was undecided as to whether he would tap him up for tennis intelligence.

“Possibly,” he said. “At the same time, there’s a chance I won’t, because he’s just getting on with his tournament, I’m getting on with mine. He’s always very approachable, but sometimes, I’m happy working things out on my own, speaking to people off court about it.

“From knowing him throughout the years though, he’s obviously a very good athlete, moves well and makes a lot of balls.

“It will be tough. He’s obviously made the final last week, playing well. He’s got good confidence. Whoever it is, I’ll just go and play. I can’t read into it too much.”

Edmund was the only British player to reach the second round of Wimbledon on day two as four bowed out.

James Ward and Brydan Klein were unable to join Edmund in the winners’ circle, both succumbing to straight-sets defeats.

James Ward, now ranked 1,085th, is still waiting for his first win since a nine-month injury lay-off after Marcos Baghdatis beat him 6-4 6-4 6-3.

The Davis Cup winner is looking at the positives, though.

He said: “There were times I never knew if I was going to play tennis again. I was in the gym every day rehabbing with a physio.

“You just don’t know when it’s going to get better. That’s the main thing at the moment, just to try and stay healthy and play as many tournaments I can.”

British No 6 Klein was well beaten in his match against Yuichi Sugita. The fiery Australia-born 27-year-old bowed out 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 6-0 to the world No 44.

Katie Boulter went close to a shock debut victory, but ultimately came up short against American Christina McHale.

Boulter defied a gap of 178 places in the world rankings to lead by a set and then by a break in the decider, only for McHale to fight back and win 3-6 7-5 6-3.

