Wimbledon 2017 (highlights): Relief for Johanna Konta after ‘epic’ struggle with Donna Vekic

JOHANNA KONTA admits she had to win one of the toughest battles of her career to beat Donna Vekic and reach the Wimbledon third round.

Konta edged a marathon contest on Centre Court that lasted three hours and 10 minutes and included an nerve-shredding 18-game deciding set.

By the end, she had overcome a tearful Vekic 7-6 (7/4) 4-6 10-8 and booked her place in round three for the first time in six attempts. The British No 1 saved two set points and came back from 5-3 down to take the opener, before defending two break points at the climax of the decider.

Tomorrow, Konta will face Greek world No 101 Maria Sakkari for a place in the last 16.

“It was definitely one of the most epic matches I have been a part of,” said Konta.

“I think both myself and Donna played very well. Both of us deserved to win. I think it was one of those matches where it was going to just be decided at the very last minute.

Heather Watson on her way to victory against Anastasija Sevastova at Wimbledon. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

“I feel very fortunate to have come through that so it was a great battle to be a part of.”

Konta has been circled as a genuine contender for the title at the All England Club but doubts have been raised about her ability to handle the expectation of a home tournament.

However, the sixth seed enjoyed the support of a packed-out crowd against Vekic and showed few signs of crumbling when the pressure mounted.

“I think Centre Court at Wimbledon and any centre court at any of the slams is an electric kind of stage to play on,” Konta said.

“Obviously for me personally, being on a home Centre Court is pretty special and the crowd are what also make that special for me, their support for us.”

Konta’s victory means Britain has two women into the third round at Wimbledon for the first time since 1986, after Heather Watson earlier knocked out 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-0, 6-4 to set up a meeting with former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka.

Jo Durie and Anne Hobbs were the pair who made it to the same stage 31 years ago.

“I feel like I’m seeing the ball very big and am moving well,” said Watson. “Making second week of a slam would be huge for me. It’s been one of my goals forever. I made those big goals years ago.”