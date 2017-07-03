Wimbledon 2017: Ivanisevic feels ‘dangerous’ Edmund can dominate game

Goran Ivanisevic knows a thundering serve when it flashes by in a furry blur of yellow and believes Beverley’s Kyle Edmund has the weapon to cause some damage at this year’s Wimbledon.

The big four of Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal – all 30-plus and counting – remain the smart money choice for this year’s championship.

Graphic: Graeme Bandeira.

But sooner, rather than later, there will be a changing of the guard here, with a whole generation ready to step up, such as Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Ivanisevic’s coaching charge Marin Cilic.

However, Ivanisevic – who famously won the 2001 title as a wild card – believes Edmund has the talent to force himself into contention too, if he starts taking his chances when it matters.

“He is progressing every year and getting better and better,” said Ivanisevic. “He is one of the future upcoming guys who can dominate in men’s tennis.

“I like his serve and his aggressive nature. He is not afraid to hit a ball, which I always like, and he always goes for it.

“He had a great last year and he’s doing good this year. He is young, but it seems like he has been around a long time. But he has a good game and in the future he is going to be a very dangerous player.

“He is definitely capable of reaching the later stages of a Grand Slam in the near future; winning one will need more work but he’s hungry.”

World No 50 Edmund has lost both his matches on grass coming into Wimbledon, to lowly ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov at Queen’s Club and similarly ranked Donald Young at Eastbourne.

However, two wins at the French Open in Paris have given him some cause for confidence on the biggest stage.

If he beats British qualifier Alex Ward he faces potential matches against Gael Monfils and Queen’s winner Feliciano Lopez, with three-time champion Novak Djokovic probably then lurking in the fourth round.

Edmund has shown moments of class in match-ups with top players, including Djokovic, Nadal, Milos Raonic, Juan Martin del Potro and Thiem, this season.

But tight defeats to the world’s best need to be converted into victories.

“I’m getting closer, but you need to win these matches to really move up the rankings,” he said. “It’s been an okay season, but no more than that. I’m not running out of time, but I know I’m at the age where the responsibility for my career is mine alone. I need to optimise my opportunities.

“When I first played Wimbledon four years ago it was a huge step, I’d only played a couple of ATP Tour matches before that.

“I now feel comfortable in this environment, I know I belong there and I’ve got the game to do some damage. I need to trust in the hard work that’s got me here and keep working harder.”

First-round rival Ward, six years Edmund’s senior, is a player whose promise, it is fair to say, has not been realised.

A regular hitting partner of Murray, he was beaten in qualifying for six straight years before making the main draw last year as a wild card, losing in the first round to David Goffin.

He dragged his world ranking to a career high 242 last season, but a wrist injury forced him to miss the rest of the year, sending his mark plummeting to the 800s.

