Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta will get opportunity to win slam, believes Venus Williams

ageless Venus Williams turned back the clock to dash British hopes of a first women’s finalist since 1978 as she ended Johanna Konta’s gutsy Wimbledon adventure on Centre Court yesterday.

Williams, 37 years young, produced a ruthless display against an unusually error-strewn Konta to book a meeting with Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in tomorrow’s final, winning 6-4 6-2.

In her 21st year at the Championships, Williams booked her ninth women’s singles final, but first in eight years, making it 13 out of 17 years that either Venus or younger sister Serena have featured in the showpiece at the All England Club.

Konta, who switched nationalities to British in 2012 having moved to Spain from Australia as a 14-year-old, had been attempting to reach her first Grand Slam final and end a painful 40-year wait for her adopted nation since Virginia Wade lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish.

However, the 26-year-old could not find the same intensity that had seen her knock out second seed Simona Halep in a dramatic quarter-final on Tuesday as she lost at the semi-final stage of a slam for the second time in her career.

In truth, Williams overpowered the British No 1 and wrapped up victory in little over an hour – capping a disappointing day of tennis following Muguruza’s simple win over Aegon Ilkley Trophy winner Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1 6-1 in the other semi-final.

Konta was left to rue her failure to take either of two break points she had manufactured at 4-4 in the first set.

Williams, however, showed the spirit of a seven-time slam champion to win seven straight points to create three break points of her own. Konta’s subsequent loss of serve saw the first set slip away and the 26-year-old was unable to respond.

The sixth seed had gone the distance on three occasions already this championship including a marathon 10-8 victory in the deciding set against Donna Vekic in round two.

Against Halep, she had composed herself after conceding a first-set deficit following a poor tie-break to battle back and come through in over two hours.

But Williams’s direction and extra zip in her groundstrokes gave Konta no such opportunity this time around.

The American, seeded tenth, broke to lead 3-1 before sealing a second advantage at 5-2 to claim her 86th win on the grasscourts in SW19.

Konta said: “She dictated the match from the very first ball till the very last one. I think she just showed her true qualities and why she’s a five-time champion here, just a true champion that she is.

“It was very difficult for me to get a good foothold in the match. The few opportunities that I did get, she did incredibly well to take them away from me.

“I don’t think I did too much wrong out there. I think it was all credit to her.

“This was my second Grand Slam semi-final. It was her 202nd, I bet. So she definitely came into the match with a lot more experience than I did.

“But in terms of how comfortable I felt out there and how focused I was on what I wanted to try and achieve out there, I felt really comfortable. I felt good in that.”

Despite the defeat, Konta will climb into the top five for the first time in her career after her exploits at Wimbledon.

“It’s a nice achievement,” she said. “It’s a nice club to be a part of.

“But, again, I’m looking to keep getting better. I’m not satisfied with where I am now. I do want to keep improving. I definitely do want to keep pushing myself to be the best that I can be.”

Williams backed Konta to progress from the experience, and end the nation’s wait for a ladies singles winner at Wimbledon.

The American said: “She played an amazing tournament. She showed a lot of courage, played in tough situations against players who were in form. I feel like she wants these majors; she’ll have an opportunity.”

Williams will play in her second slam final of the year, having lost to sister Serena in the Australian Open in January.

Glory in front of the Royal Box tomorrow would represent her first Wimbledon title since beating Serena in 2008.

Williams, who entered the tournament despite being involved in a fatal car crash two weeks prior, said: “I feel very focused still. There’s still a lot to be done. I have one more match that I’d like to be the winner of. I have to go out there and take it and play well.”