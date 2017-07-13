Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer’s surprise at his own resurgence

Roger Federer admits even he is surprised at his remarkable return to form but stopped short of saying he is playing the best tennis of his career.

Federer plays world No 15 Tomas Berdych today in the Wimbledon semi-finals and is now the overwhelming favourite to seal a 19th grand slam title.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray’s surprise exits in the last eight on Wednesday means Federer, at 35, is the last of the game’s ‘big four’ left at SW19. Rafael Nadal lost in the last 16.

Federer’s resurgence is all the more impressive given he took six months off last year to overcome a knee injury and then sat out the clay-court season in an attempt to hit the summer fresh.

After nearly five years without a grand slam title, Federer won the Australian Open in January.

“Am I surprised? Maybe a little bit. But the plan was always to hopefully be strong also later on in my career,” said Federer.

“I don’t see myself playing better than a few years ago but I always hope to improve every year. I think it’s definitely different ever since my injury.

“I don’t know if I’m playing better this year than I have in ‘14, ‘15 when I had great runs at Wimbledon here. Then I just ran into Novak, who was red hot. It was difficult to come past him. I’m just happy that I’m still doing so well.”

In the other semi-final the tournament’s dark horse takes on its surprise package as Croatian Marin Cilic goes up against Murray’s conqueror Sam Querrey.