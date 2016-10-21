Yorkshire’s hot prospect Kyle Edmund reaches first ATP Tour semi-final

Yorkshire’s Kyle Edmund has reached his first ATP Tour semi-final after overcoming defeated Andreas Seppi at the European Open in Antwerp.

British number two Edmund posted one of the best wins of his career in round two against David Ferrer and followed it up by taking only 68 minutes to beat former top-20 player Seppi 6-3 6-4.

It has been a superb season for the Beverley youngster, with the last couple of months particularly impressive, and his latest feat could well push him into the top 40.

Should he do so, he would join Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev as the only players aged 21 or under in the world’s leading 40 players.

In the last four, the Yorkshireman will take on French third seed Richard Gasquet, who he beat in the first round of the US Open in August.

READ MORE: Ed White: Kyle Edmund must now confront pain barrier to head young pretenders