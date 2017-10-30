Walmsley set to make Test debut against the Cedars

Former Batley Bulldogs forward Alex Walmsley is set to make his England debut off the bench in the World Cup tie against Lebanon in Sydney on Saturday.

Walmsley, who now plays for St Helens, replaces Warrington’s Ben Currie, who steps up into the starting 17 in place of injured forward Sam Burgess.

The former Bradford Bulls forward, and fellow son of Dewsbury, was hurt in last weekend’s World Cup opening match defeat at the hands of hosts Australia.

He has a knee injury which is expected to sideline him for three or four weeks.

Ironically, Currie had replaced Walmsley in last week’s squad after the latter was forced out by a virus and he is the only change in the starting 13 at Allianz Stadium.

Lebanon, who are coached by former Australian international Brad Fittler, won their opening fixture against France 29-18.

Captained by Robbie Farah, the Cedars’ half-back Mitchell Moses capped off a fine performance with 13 points.

This will be the first time England and Lebanon have met in an international Test – the Cedars only started playing full internationals in 1998.

England landed in Sydney on Sunday and preparations for this game started yesterday with training at the Redfern Oval.

England coach Wayne Bennett, said: “We were unfortunate to lose Sam early in the game against Australia but received some good news and we can now possibly get him back sooner than anticipated.

“Apart from Sam, everyone is fit, healthy and good to go against Lebanon. Friday’s result was disappointing but the players have shown they wanted to get straight back into it and we had a great day in hot temperatures.

“Alex was in the match day squad last week and he was unlucky not to make the field. He’s feeling good again and I want to see what he can offer against Lebanon.”

On Lebanon, Bennett, added: “They’ve got NRL players in their squad and we know Brad will be getting the best out of them.

“They have got quality and we’re going to have to be good.”

England squad: Lomax, McGillvary, Watkins, Bateman, Hall, Widdop, Gale, Hill, Hodgson, Graham, Currie, Whitehead, O’Loughlin, Walmsley, Heighington, T Burgess, Roby, Williams, McMeeken, Percival, Ratchford.