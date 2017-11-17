Work to finally start on new stadium in York

A LANDMARK deal has been reached to bring to a close a marathon planning saga to build a community stadium for York’s professional football and rugby league clubs.

The £41m project to build a new 8,000 capacity home for York City and York City Knights has been dogged by a host of delays.

Originally the clubs were expected to move into the venue - part of a complex that will also boast a 13-screen cinema, a pool and leisure facilities - in 2011.

Now the end is in sight with City of York Council saying construction workers will be on site before Christmas, following the signing of contracts relating to the stadium and leisure complex.

Greenwich Leisure Ltd will now formally take possession of the Monks Cross site.

From December 1 the firm will also take over the running of Energise Leisure Centre and Yearsley Swimming Pool, as part of the wider new stadium and leisure contract.

Council leader Coun David Carr said: “This is a huge step forward. I am delighted that this major project is at last moving forward with construction workers on site before Christmas.

“We have always been committed to delivering the Community Stadium and accompanying facilities which, once complete, will be a great asset for the city and residents.”

Chairman of York City Football Club Jason McGill, said: “York City FC is encouraged by the news that contracts for the New Community Stadium and Leisure Project have been signed and that work on the site will begin in December.

“It has been a long and challenging process, at times, but real progress has now been made.

“The Club is looking forward to the development of the facilities and the opening of the stadium for the start of season 2019/2020.”

Chairman at York City Knights Jon Flatman added: “York City Knights would like to thank all parties for their commitment to the project and the growth of Rugby League as a sport in the city. The stadium provides us with a step change opportunity to deliver top class events suitable for people of all ages.”

York Council said site security and compounds would arrive on site within the next few weeks in preparation for construction to begin.

The new comunity stadium is due to open in 2019 along with the new cinema and commercial units.