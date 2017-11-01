World Cup 2017: Chris Heighington aiming to make his dad so proud

Chris Heighington is hoping to have the support of his ailing father as he continues to chase silverware in the twilight of his career.

The 35-year-old back-row’s father Tom is battling bowel cancer but is endeavouring to get to the Sydney Football Stadium from his home on the Central Coast to watch his youngest son win his sixth cap when England play Lebanon in their latest World Cup match on Saturday.

“Dad’s been a bit crook, he’s going for a bit of chemo at the moment but he’s going to try his best to get here,” said the former Wests Tigers forward.

“He lives about two hours away but he tries to get to a few games, and, hopefully, he’ll be here on Saturday.”

By a remarkable coincidence, the England international’s father hails from a village in County Durham called Heighington and he was able to trace the family history during his trip to the UK for the 2011 Four Nations Series.

“About 3,000 people live there,” he said. “A few times I got the opportunity to go there which was good. They’ve got a website and I try to keep in touch.”

Given his debut by Steve McNamara six years ago, Heighington admitted he thought his international career had come to an end until he received a surprise phone call from Wayne Bennett earlier in the year.

“I probably didn’t expect it but Wayne gave me a call and we had a good chat,” he said. “It’s an honour and privilege to do it again.

“You always want to represent at the highest level and my dad is really proud. You always want to represent your family and do the best you can. It’s been really good being back in England camp. I got the opportunity to play against Samoa in the mid-season Test and really enjoyed it.

“It’s good to be back amongst a great group of people and I’m learning a lot on the way as well.”

Heighington was a member of the Cronulla team that won the NRL Grand Final just over 12 months ago and earlier this year became just the third current player, behind Kangaroos pair Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk, to reach 300 NRL appearances.

His 15th NRL season in 2018 will be with Newcastle but first he has eyes on success with England. “I won a Grand Final early in my career at the Wests Tigers and won one last year with the Sharks. Obviously the World Cup would be a dream as well but I’m just taking it every week at a time.”