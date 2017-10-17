World Cup: James Roby relishing new crack at the Kangaroos

James Roby says he never gave up hope of winning an England recall in time to play in his third World Cup.

The St Helens hooker became a mainstay of the national team after making his debut in 2006 but fell down the pecking order due to the emergence of Daryl Clark and Josh Hodgson and won the last of his 26 caps in 2015.

Now 31, Roby recaptured some of the best form of his career during Saints’ impressive finish to the Super League season and he got the nod from coach Wayne Bennett to join Hodgson in the 24-man squad which is halfway through a 10-day training camp in Perth.

“I knew I was in contention but didn’t want to take anything for granted,” he said. “I wasn’t involved in mid-season or the back end of last year so I was unsure.

“I was made up when I got the call, you don’t get many chances to play a World Cup in Australia. It’s a special opportunity, one I’m really looking forward to.

“A lot of people asked if I thought I’d played my last match and there is a lot of competition, especially at hooker.

“But I didn’t get down-hearted or bitter about it. I just thought I’ll carry on working hard for St Helens and playing as well as I can each week, then maybe I’ll get back in. Luckily, I’ve done that.”

Just former St Helens team-mate James Graham, the other survivor from the 2008 World Cup in Australia, and Leeds winger Ryan Hall have more caps and Roby and captain Sean O’Loughlin are the two members of the class of 2017 who know what it feels like to beat the Kangaroos on their own turf.

Roby was still cutting his international teeth when he came off the bench to help Great Britain to a 23-12 win over Australia in Sydney in the 2006 Tri-Nations Series, a feat Bennett’s England will seek to emulate when they take on the holders in the opening game in Melbourne on Friday week.

“I was lucky enough to be involved in 2006, which was a great occasion,” he said. “You probably didn’t realise back then how significant it was.

“Obviously, we’ve not beaten Australia since so we need to rectify that as soon as possible.

“If you’re going to win a World Cup or do well in a World Cup, you’re going to have to play the best teams so I’m not daunted by that and I think all the lads will enjoy the challenge of it.”

Meanwhile, Bennett hopes to use all his 24-man squad in Friday’s warm-up game against Affiliated States.

“A number of players haven’t played for a few weeks so I’ll be looking to get some bodies out there and give them some much needed game time,” he said.