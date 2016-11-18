Hockney’s Yorkshire Wolds landscape nets a record £9.4m

A MONUMENTAL landscape of the Yorkshire Wolds by artist David Hockney has sold for 11.7 million US dollars (£9.4 million) at a Sotheby’s auction of contemporary art in New York.

Thursday’s sale of Woldgate Woods, 24, 25 and 26 October, 2006 set an auction record for Hockney, who was born in Bradford and lived for mabny years on the esdge of the Wolds, in Bridlington.

The previous Hockney auction record was 7.9 million dollars (£6.3 million), set in 2009.

The autumnal scene is part of a series of paintings inspired by the countryside of the East Riding.

The painting, measuring more than 10ft wide, is composed of six connected canvases.

Sotheby’s says Hockney devised the method because of the narrow staircase of his studio.

Other highlights at the Thursday auction included a pair of Gerhard Richter paintings that fetched over 56 million dollars (£45 million).