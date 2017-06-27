Hooked on the beauty of idyllic fishing location

A moment of quiet contemplation while making the most of the luxury of standing in splendid isolation – one of the many joys of fishing comes from the opportunity it provides to escape the stresses and strains of day-to-day life and reconnect with nature.

This picture captures that experience at Fewston Reservoir, near Harrogate, where Simon Michael, of Otley, is photographed enjoying an afternoon of fly-fishing.

When looking for an idyllic location to enjoy a spot of fishing in Yorkshire, anglers could do much worse than heading to Fewston, which lies in the officially-designated Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

In March, the reservoir was topped with an additional 6,500 rainbow trout to mark the beginning of this year’s eight-month fishing season. Rainbow trout are considered by many anglers to be the hardest-fighting trout species, making them a popular target for fly-fishers. The largest recorded catch ever at the site came in 2006, when a 14lb rainbow specimen was landed.

Fewston is the middle of a chain of three reservoirs in the Washburn Valley. Both of its neighbours, Swinsty and Thruscross reservoirs, are also popular fishing spots, offering the chance to catch wild brown trout, roach, perch, chub and dace.

The ground-keeper at the Washburn Valley reservoirs is Colin Winterburn who is a qualified salmon and trout national instructor. Earlier this year, he explained the attraction of the site.

“These three reservoirs in the Washburn Valley are the jewel in the crown of our land. Hundreds of anglers love the fishery because it offers exceptionally high-quality trout fishing in a stunning rural and peaceful setting.”

Of course, Fewston is not just an enjoyable spot for anglers. A well-laid path around the entire perimeter of the waterside also makes it a wonderful location for walkers who are able to enjoy the peace, tranquillity and beautiful views on offer.

Technical details: Nikon D3s camera with a Nikon 12-24mm lens, exposure of 1/640th sec @ f/4, ISO 125.