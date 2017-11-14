Treasured railway artist to be celebrated with new show

WIDELY-recognised as the world’s greatest railway artist, Terence Cuneo is to be celebrated in a new exhibition as part of the Hull City of Culture programme.

The London-born painter was the official artist for the coronation of the Queen in 1953, and the exhibition, created by the Science Museum Group, takes inspiration from Cuneo’s painting of the Queen’s visit to Hull in 1957. The exhibition, at the University of Hull’s Brynmor Jones Library from December 13, draws on loan material from across the country, and includes his drawings for the Ministry of Information during the Second World War; railway paintings and posters; depictions of industrial power and process; and his portrayal of a different type of power – the benign power of sovereign and state.

'Giants Refreshed', LNER poster, 1923-1948.

Science Museum Group director and exhibition co-curator Ian Blatchford said: “This is one of the most important bodies of work of any 20th century British artist. The chance to celebrate Cuneo’s influential life and work as part of Hull UK City of Culture 2017, drawing on incredible and varied collections including the Science Museum Group’s own, is a real privilege.”