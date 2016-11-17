Turner Prize hopeful Helen Marten wins first ever Hepworth Prize for Sculpture

On One wall a bat hangs off the tail of giant cat, while below two drinks cartons have been opened up and turned into ashtrays. On another, the works have been made variously of coffee beans, clay pipes, sea shells and dog chews.

Welcome to the world of Helen Marten, who last night was named the winner of the first ever Hepworth Prize for Sculpture. The 31 year old from Macclesfield, who has also been nominated for this year’s Turner Prize, was the youngest artist on the shortlist of four.

David Medalla Cloud Canyons, 1964-2016.

Picking up a cheque for £30,000, Marten, who trained at the Ruskin School of Fine Art and Central Saint Martins and whose work has previously been exhibited in New York, Paris and Italy

Halifax-born fashion designer and head of Burberry Christopher Bailey presented the award at a special ceremony at the Wakefield gallery which was hosted by the BBC’s arts editor Will Gompertz.

Mr Bailey said: “I am so proud to have been a part of such a special evening, and I am so excited for not only Helen Marten on winning the first ever Hepworth Prize for Sculpture, but also for the rest of the incredibly talented nominees.

“Their work is a shining example of their creativity and outstanding contribution to the development of contemporary sculpture in the UK.”

Phyllida Barlow, Screenstage 2013.

Supported by The Yorkshire Post, the prize was launched to mark the fifth anniversary of The Hepworth and was designed to recognise the best of contemporary sculpture.

Marten beat fellow British-based artists Steve Claydon, David Medalla and Phyllida Barlow.

Work by all four sculptors is currently on display at the gallery and includes a pair of yellow curtains, which double as a giant fly trap, a constantly changing sculpture made from bubbles and a series of metal installations inspired by To Let signs.

Simon Wallis, director of The Hepworth Wakefield and chair of the judging panel, said: “Helen Marten is one of the strongest and most singular voices working in British art today.

Steve Claydon, Redextinction Table, 2016.

“Her refined craft and intellectual precision address our relationship to objects and materials in a digital age. We believe that Marten is a fitting winner of the inaugural Hepworth Prize for Sculpture, which celebrates the legacy of one of Britain’s finest sculptors.

“Sculpture is the art form of the moment and we now really want to encourage people to experience, debate and judge the work for themselves.”

The exhibition runs until February next year when the winner of the People’s Prize will be announced.

Sophie Bowness, art historian and granddaughter of Barbara Hepworth after whom the gallery is named said: “This really is a fitting legacy for one of Britain’s greatest sculptors, whose career was enhanced through a variety of awards from early in her professional life.”