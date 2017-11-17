Review: Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (15)

The strange, true story of faded Oscar-winner Gloria Grahame’s late-in-life romance with a young Scouse stage actor is the subject of Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.

Starring Annette Bening as Grahame and Jamie Bell as Peter Turner (upon whose memoir the film is based), it’s a defiantly unsentimental yet heartfelt portrait of their incongruous relationship.

The incongruity has less to do with the age difference (about which the film remains admirably non-judgmental) and more to do with the culture clash between working class Britain and an idea of Hollywood that’s so ephemeral it can elude the grasp of even those who had a hand in creating it. Glaswegian director Paul McGuigan understands that dynamic well and gets great performances from his leads, making a virtue of their chemistry together, particularly in the early joyous stages of their relationship when Peter, charmingly, has no idea who Grahame is.

