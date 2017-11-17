Review: Justice League (12A)

There’s no getting round the fact that DC can’t seem to get it together when it comes to expanding its iconic roster of superheroes into a coherent cinematic universe. Justice League, though, marks another slow-motion leap backwards.

In narrative terms, it might give Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman/Diana Prince parity with Ben Affleck’s Batman/Bruce Wayne, but it’s hard to maintain interest in a film that requires both to chew over cloth-eared dialogue, adopt endlessly ridiculous poses amidst fiery CGI set pieces and contend with a world-ending plot involving a horned alien known as Steppenwolf as he unleashes an army of fear-sensing superbugs while traversing the globe in search of a trio of energy boxes. Directed once again by Zack Snyder (the architect of DC’s extended universe) and co-written by Joss Whedon (who successfully marshalled Marvel’s disparate heroes into The Avengers before nullifying his own efforts with its bigger-not-better sequel), it’s a film constructed of epic moments that have no real lasting or cumulative dramatic effect. A post-credit stinger promises yet more of these films, but with the tag-team approach functioning like cinematic kryptonite, maybe DC would be better served concentrating on standalone movies for its A-list characters instead.

On general release