Review: Only the Brave (12A)

When the going gets tough, the tough stick together in Joseph Kosinski’s flame-scorched drama, based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, who lost their lives as they battled a deadly 2013 wildfire in Arizona.

Inspired by a magazine article about this rough and ready, beer-chugging band of brothers, Only The Brave wears its patriotic heart on its Stars & Stripes-emblazoned sleeve but also contrives engaging human drive away from the inferno.

Admittedly, Kosinski’s film is over-long and would benefit from some cuts to a sagging middle hour, but screenwriters Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer are determined to forsake dramatic expediency to honour the memories of the fallen 19 firefighters, including archive photographs over the end credits. Impressive special effects bring the wildfires to life but it’s an ensemble cast of award-winners who effectively turn up the heat, led by Josh Brolin as the risk-taking crew chief and Miles Teller as his self-destructive new recruit, who threatens to become the weak link in the Hotshots’ armour.

Only The Brave is a stirring account of events leading up to the crew’s final stand. We root for the firefighters, despite knowing the tragic outcome of their valour. Brolin cuts through the occasional gushing sentimentality while Teller savours a rollercoaster of emotions that ends in nagging guilt and grief, and us blubbing.