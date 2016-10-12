Plane naan - Bradford chef turns abandoned aircraft into a curry house

An Indian restaurant owner dreams of being a pilot has finally got a plane of his own, after swapping it for 500 curries and 1,000 poppadoms.

Shajahan Chowdhury bartered with food to get his hands on the shell of 49-foot-long Hawker Siddeley HS125 jet which he now plans to turn into a restaurant in Bradford.

The aviation salvage company, GJD Services, was only too happy to swap the former charter jet for 150 vindaloos, 150 Bombay aloos, 100 onion bhajis and a cockpit full of poppadoms.

A promise of a further 200 snacks will follow on request.

Mr Chowdhury, 45, said: “I reckon that deals don’t come any stranger then this and the Bank of England should consider my curry as a new rate of currency,

“These curries are bespoke curries made to my own recopies and the curries would cost £10.95 each if you were to go to a restaurant, so 300 curries would retail at £3,000 plus £180 for delivery and fuel costs.

“The onion bhajis would cost £300 and the poppadoms with chutneys are £200.”

He added: “If I was to buy just a cockpit of an HS125 from a company like Rainbow aviation it would have cost me £3,500 but the whole Shell with Wings is around £8,000.

“Gary and Jeff from GJD Aerotech are great curry fans and love our food - to them we are the fourth emergency service - so we got a fair deal.

“We did recently deliver 50 curries by plane to London, as GJD Aerotech is working at the Royal air Force Museum. We used Capt Azim’s light aeroplane to deliver them.”

Mr Chowdhury, who is originally from Bangladesh, yearned to be a pilot when he was a young boy, is hoping to revamp to he plane so it looks like a private jet.

As as chef he has worked all round the country, and during his career he has cooked for stars such as Cliff Richard, the Spice Girls. Aswad, Soul 2 Soul and Chaka Khan.

The father-of-five, from Keighley, said: “I had an ambition to one day and grow up to be a pilot but that position is only for the wealthy and influential people in my home land.

“I finished high school and college and came to the UK in 2000.

“I worked as a kitchen porter as my first job and worked my way up to chef before I opened my first restaurant 2004.

“I’ve always loved aircraft and often take my sons to Leeds Bradford airport.

“My friend Azim helped me broker a deal where I got the opportunity to exchange 500 curries for a shell of a HS125 800, like the one used in The Da Vinci Code film.

“I have already given one installment of 50 curries and a more 450 left to go on a payment plan.

“I didn’t actually chose the plane, it was the only one available at the time,” he added.

Mr Chowdhury went on to say: “You’ve got to understand its not everyday you get an offer like this.

“When I was assured I would get the plane I was absolutely elated with joy and so was my entire family, it was awesome day in my whole life - it was like David Beckham scoring a goal.

“My daughters and sons are so proud, even the people in my own neighborhood are pleased and proud.”

Given the chance the use his curry-ency again, Mr Chowdhury said: “If I could swap my curry for something, it would be a Mercedes Benz 6.3 AMG, in pearl white, and I’ll throw in the poppadoms as an optional extra.”

Looking forward the next stage of his plan, he said: “I have spoken to a few engineers and we think the interior of the aircraft will be done in four weeks as we are going to rebuild it just the same way they build caravans.”