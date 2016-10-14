Classic wedding costumes worn by Hugh Grant and Kate Winslet to feature in Harrogate Brontë and Jane Austen exhibition

Classic wedding gowns, made famous by some of the country’s greatest screen dramas, are to go on display in a unique exhibition in Harrogate.

The exhibition, opening at the town’s Royal Pump Room Museum, features wedding gowns and bridegroom outfits worn by Hugh Grant and Kate Winslet in Sense and Sensibility. And as well as the costumes made famous in these movies, there are others which featured in the BBC’s screen adaptation of Pride and Prejudice and ITV’s Mansfield Park, as well as those worn by Michael Fassbender and the elaborate bonnet, shawl and patterned dress worn by Mia Waskikowska in the 2011 film Jane Eyre.

The exhibition, which runs from tomorrow, October 15 until December 31, will also focus on changing wedding fashions from the 1870s, 1920s, and 1980s.

“This exhibition marks the year of the bicentenary of Charlotte’s Bronte’s birth and is a perfect opportunity for us to showcase costumes worn by some of her much loved characters as well as a chance for us to display some of the beautiful wedding dresses that we have in our collection,” said assistant curator Nicola Baxter.

“The museum has always considered dresses an important part of our collection as they are a fantastic way of revealing social customs of the past, with our first displays being based on ‘English garments’ loaned by local collector Mrs Bertha Wilkinson.”