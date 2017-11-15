Exhibition shows a different perspective on vinyl cover art

A CELEBRATION of the art that lies in your record collection has been unveiled in Barnsley.

Artwork for more than 230 vinyl records is display in an exhibition featuring nominees for the Best Art Vinyl competition, which is now in its twelfth year.

The international competition celebrates all things relating to record cover art, and all 50 nominees are on display at The Civic, as well as a retrospective showcasing the best records from throughout the prize, and a display of records by local musicians alongside the original artwork for the design.

Visitors also had the chance to take along their favourite record cover, to have it displayed alongside a note explaining what the record means to them.

Co-curator Jason White said: “There are very few formats that marry up the ideas of two creative people - musicians and artists. When they are presented in the way they are, framed in a gallery, it makes you take a different perspective on something that might be lying in your cupboard.”

Best Art Vinyl: 12 Years on 12 Inches is also showing in Bologna and Budapest, but Barnsley is the only site to feature all four elements of the exhibition.