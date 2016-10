Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire has been dramatically lit up to mark Halloween.

The ruined Benedictine abbey overlooking the North Sea on the East Cliff above the town is a Grade I listed building in the care of English Heritage. It was made famous for helping to inspire Bram Stoker’s horror classic Dracula.

Pictures: Owen Humphreys