Next generation embraces spirit of Wensleydale Show

Generations of farming families took to the ring on Saturday as thousands turned out to enjoy the 102nd Wensleydale Agricultural Show.

The cattle ring, ponies ring and sheep pens drew plenty of handlers across dozens of classes, while bakers, knitters and gardeners shared their skills in the craft and horticulture tent at The Showfield in Leyburn.

William Lambert, the walking stick steward, looks at the Ornamental Horn walking stick section.

Other attractions in a packed programme included a quad bike stunt show, a vintage vehicle parade, music from Leyburn Band and the Grand Parade.

Chairman Bob Dixon said he was delighted to see young people embracing the show.

“It’s great to see the younger handlers leading a cow or bullock around,” he said. “It’s something we try to promote. We want to see the youngsters as visitors and participants.”

Celebrating the achievements of those who take part was a high point for Anne Guy as she shared the presidency with husband Stuart for a second year.

“We’ve been honoured to be the presidents and thoroughly enjoyed our day,” she said.

“The highlight was presenting the trophies to people who have done so much work, not just on the day but through all that goes into showing the animals and producing handicrafts. The work that goes in is amazing.”

An estimated 6,000 people visited this year’s show.

“The weather has been outstanding and I think they all thoroughly enjoyed it,” Mr Dixon said. “We’ve had a lot of good feedback from stallholders.”

Mrs Guy added: “As far as we’re concerned it went very well. The gate numbers were up and the show gets better and better every year.”