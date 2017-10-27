Morrissey announces Leeds gig as part of 2018 UK tour

Morrissey has announced his first full UK tour since 2015... and he is coming to Leeds

The live shows in February and March 2018 will follow the release of his new album Low In High School.

The former Smiths frontman will play shows in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Brighton and London's Royal Albert Hall and Alexandra Palace, as well as the 3Arena in Dublin.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale on November 3 at 10am with priority access from November 1 at 10am.

Fans who pre-order the album on Amazon before 11.59pm on October 27 will receive access to tickets to UK shows before they go on general sale.

Following in the footsteps of Frank Ocean and Kanye West, there will be two previously announced pop-up shops to celebrate the release of Low In High School, one in Camden in London and one in West Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The shops will have 100 album Test Pressings available for purchase at each location on a first come, first served basis each day.

Low in High School will be Morrissey's first studio album since 2014.

The full list of tour dates is as follows:

February 16 – BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

February 17 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

February 20 – 3Arena, Dublin

February 23 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

February 24 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

February 27 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

March 3 – Brighton Centre

March 7 – Royal Albert Hall, London

March 9 – Alexandra Palace, London