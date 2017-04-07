Award winning Yorkshire festival seeks musical talent

After the success of their Girl Power Mini-Fest in March, the team behind York’s Little Festival of Live Music are now seeking 28 music acts to join their line-up for their main festival, which will take place every day from September 22-30 (except 25 and 26) alongside the York Food and Drink Festival on Parliament Street, York.

The festival, which has so far given 135 musicians the opportunity to showcase their work and provided 135 hours of live music to audiences, has grown from strength to strength since its formation in 2013. The ethos behind the festival is to offer an inclusive family-friendly event, which has something for everyone to enjoy.

Many of the acts who have played at the event have gone on to national tours with other musicians who they have met through the festival or had their first experience on live radio as well as having the opportunity to showcase their work to an appreciative audience.

Ellen Cole, Festival Director of York’s Little Festival of Live Music, says: “The beauty of our festival is that we welcome applications from all types of musicians regardless of genre of music played, experience, social media following or if you have a long-standing or little reputation. We want our audiences to discover a broad range of talent and we firmly believe that we provide the perfect platform from which to showcase a musician’s work.”

Talent previously involved with York’s Little Festival of Live Music includes Gracie Falls – a country, folk and pop performer who recently won the UK Unsigned Songwriter of the Year competition; renowned folk musician Edwina Hayes who has played alongside Eric Clapton and had her version of Randy Newman’s Feels Like Home featured in the movie My Sister’s Keeper; Heather Findlay – former lead singer of Mostly Autumn – who has forged a successful solo musical career as well as many other performers from across the country, including London-based Joel Sarakula, Cleckheaton’s harmonic indie group Dear Friends, Newcastle-based country and folk group Gilded Thieves and more local acts such as Boss Caine, Laura Kindelan, Vesper Walk, Barcode Zebra, The Blueprints, Bull plus more.

To apply to be part of the festival email: yorkslivemusicfestival@gmail.com with information about your act, your availability during the festival as well as links to your music. The deadline to apply to be part of the festival is 5pm on May 30 and all acts will be responded to by the end of June.

For more information about the festival, visit: www.facebook.com/YorksLittleFestivalOfLiveMusic or follow them at: www.twitter.com/live_music_fest