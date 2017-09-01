Classical: Chamber Music in York

The York Chamber Music Festival, one of the most recent additions to our festival season, is this year occupying the fourth weekend of September with five concerts that feature Andrew Brownhill, the American prize-winner in the 2006 Leeds International Piano Competition.

He appears first in a lunchtime recital of music by Beethoven and Hummel at the Unitarian Chapel, St Saviourgate (September 22), and is joined the following day, and at the same time, by the founder of the festival, the York-born, and now internationally famous cellist, Tim Lowe. Enjoy the pure virtuosity of Variations on a theme by Rossini from Martinu, and Faure’s poetic Second Cello Sonata.

The festival’s string quartet is formed from some of the UK’s leading chamber musicians, including the violinist, Magnus Johnson, and violist, Sarah-Jane Bradley, who offer programmes of popular classics, the opening concert at the National Centre for Early Music containing works by Haydn and Mendelssohn, and closing with Schubert’s ‘Rosamunde’ Quartet (September 21).

They move to the Sir Jack Lyons Concert Hall in the University for Beethoven’s String Trio, known as the ‘Archduke’, and Schubert’s String Quintet (September 22). For the final concert Brownhill joins the festival’s strings in Piano Quartets by Mozart and Brahms, the two pieces surrounding Schubert’s Notturno for Piano Trio (September 23).

Further details from www.yorkchambermusicfestival.co. uk. Tickets from 01904 658338 or www.tickets.ncem.co.uk