CLASSICAL Opera in concert staging

“Here the maestro laid down his pen,” were the words of the great conductor, Arturo Toscanini, as, choking with emotion, he turned to the audience as the curtain slow descended on the premiere of Puccini’s unfinished opera, Turandot.

Today we hear it with a hacked down version of a ‘happy ever after’ ending that was added by the Italian composer, Luigi Alfano, though Puccini had ensured the opera’s lasting success with the thrilling second act aria for the murderous Princess Turandot, and the unforgettable Nessun dorma (None shall sleep), made famous in modern times by almost every operatic tenor.

Extravagant staging has thrilled audiences, but rarely will you hear it played by a full symphony orchestra and chorus made possible by Opera North taking it into Leeds Town Hall as part of the ‘dramatic concert performance’ series.

The exciting young Irish soprano, Orla Boylan, sings the name role, with the Mexican tenor, Rafael Rojas, as the Unknown Prince, and the South Korean, Sunyoung Seo, as the slave girl, Lui.

Gavin Ring, Joseph Shovelton and Nicholas Watts, will bring light relief as three down-trodden Chinese ministers, and the company’s Music Director, Aleksander Markovic, conducts. Puccini’s Turandot, Leeds Town Hall, April 28 and May 12 at 7.30pm, and April 30 and May 14 at 4pm.

Tickets from 0844 848 2720 or online via www.operanorth.co.uk