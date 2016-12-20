Classical preview: Chamber music festival

It may still be ten months away, but if you want to make sure that you have seats for the smaller venues in the annual North York Moors Chamber Music Festival, now is the time to book your tickets as they are selling out very quickly.

“Simplicity and accessibility, both in terms of repertoire and ticket price, have been contributing factors to the festival being such an immediate phenomenon,’ says the festival founder and artistic director, Jamie Walton, who has devised another series of concerts that really does have something for everyone.

With the title of Arcadia, the programme works as a short history of music starting in the 16th century – including English lute and theorbo music – right through to works composed in the 21st century by Peter Maxwell Davies.

In between we stop off in the Baroque era with Vivaldi; through the ‘Classical’ period of Haydn; the Romantic composers of Liszt and Schumann, Schoenberg and Stravinsky taking us into the 20th century, with many seldom heard names on the way.

The success of the festival will be guaranteed by the arrival of a group of today’s most outstanding musicians, including a welcome return of the famous Quartetto di Cremona, and a resident team featuring the pianists, Katya Apekisheva and Adam Johnson, and violinists Hugo Ticciati and Tasmin Waley-Cohen.

To download a complete schedule and booking details for the 11 concerts August 13-26, visit www.northyorkmoorsfestival.c