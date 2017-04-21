Classical review: Summer festival of music

This year’s Harrogate International Summer Music Festival is reaching out to a much wider arts-orientated audience, while still retaining a major presence in the world of classical music.

Opening with one of the UK’s most famous vocal groups, the Armonico Consort, who perform Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610 in in St Wilfrid’s Church on June 30, the festival’s four weeks end with the only English regional appearance this year of the legendary bass, Sir Bryn Terfel, who comes to the Royal Hall with a Celebrity Recital (July 29).

The wide diversity of Royal Hall programmes also takes in a visit from the European Chamber Orchestra playing music by Mozart – father and son – and the brothers, Michael and Joseph Haydn (July 5), through to the irresistible foot-tapping music of Rodgers & Hammerstein from the charismatic John Wilson and his orchestra (July 15).

As an indispensable career launching pad for young talent the festival includes recitals from the violinist, Savitri Grier (July 2 ,Crown Hotel); the woodwind of Trio Volante (July 5, St. Wilfrid’s Church), and the violist, Timothy Ridout (July 14, Wesley Chapel) all at 11am.

The 2015 Leeds Piano Competition winner, Anna Tsybulova, plays Brahms, Debussy and Shostakovich I (July 26 Wesley Chapel), and works by Mozart, Webern and Brahms introduce Holland’s highly acclaimed Van Kurjk Quartet (July 9, Royal Hall).

Harrogate International Festival June 30-July 29, tickets from 01423 562303.