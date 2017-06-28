Ed Sheeran misses out Yorkshire for 2018 stadium tour

Ed Sheeran will not play a Yorkshire date as part of his UK stadium tour next summer.

The star is now so popular that he has eschewed arena venues for some of the country's largest sports stadiums.

In May and June 2018 he will appear at Wembley twice and also visit Scotland's national football stadium, Hampden Park in Glasgow.

The remaining dates on the six-concert tour are Newcastle United's St James's Park ground, Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

All of the venues have a much higher capacity than Leeds United's Elland Road ground and Sheffield's two football stadiums.