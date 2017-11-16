Gig preview: The Harriets at Leeds Corn Exchange

Leeds band The Harriets are among a collective of creatives coming together to showcase their work with the idea of raising mental health awareness at Leeds Corn Exchange on November 16.

All the money raised from the event will be donated to Leeds Mind who will be having a presence at the event too to give information about support networks for mental health.

Guitarist and co-vocalist Daniel-Parker Smith said: “As we all know, everyone is affected by mental health issues, particularly creatives. We wanted to put on an event to raise awareness of that by hosting spaces for artists to display their work and to gather information about local support groups like Leeds Mind.

“The evening will combine work from local artists and musicians, so far we’ve got various songwriters, an acapella group and two bands confirmed, as well as print makers, designers, tattoo artists, a ceramicist, a jewellery maker and a local mindfulness teacher with a small alcove holding an introduction to mindfulness.

“We’ve also got Bingley Brewery to help us out, providing local ale and cider and donating a percentage of their profits to the charity.”

For details on the event visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1934396213550259/ or www.theharrietsband.com