Gig preview: The Sherlocks at The Church, Leeds

With a new record deal and their recent single Was It Worth It? “all over Radio 1”, South Yorkshire band The Sherlocks appear to be on a roll.

Drummer Adam Bairstow says the indie anthem about fighting a battle that can’t be won has already become a live favourite. “It’s been going down as one of the best songs at gigs,” he says.

Signing to Infectious – home of Alt-J and Drenge – feels like a significant step for the four-piece, from Bolton-upon-Dearne, Bairstow admits. “We knew people were interested so we just took our time. That one felt right.”

Having already conquered the vinyl singles chart with their previous single, Will You Be There, and toured extensively this spring, The Sherlocks look set for major breakthrough this year.

They formed seven years ago. Bairstow has observed a steady sense of progression in that time. “It feels like we’ve played every step of the ladder so far,” he says.

Last year they toured with The Libertines. Playing in arenas was “a good experience” for a band like The Sherlocks, Bairstow says. “We’d never played gigs like that before so it was good to get the opportunity to play on that kind of stage. It didn’t feel daunting, it felt quite comfortable, so we’re hoping we can play them ourselves on day.”

I feel why we’re selling out a lot more places and we’ve got fans all over is because we’ve put the hard work in gigging wise. Adam Bairstow

Bairstow feels they also gained a few insights from watching the likes of Carl Barat and Pete Doherty in action. “It’s a totally different set-up, it’s a big production, it’s a lot more than you’d expect.

“When we get to venues we’re given some money to get some food or we’re given a rider but when you get to that level you bring your own catering, it’s totally different.”

Having played more than 30 shows since February, The Sherlocks should be well versed on life on the road by the time they get to Leeds. The Church is one of three “big” dates they’re playing this moth, along with Glasgow and London. “I think tickets have near enough gone, they’re going pretty well for that one,” Bairstow notes.

Being on stage seems to be where the band thrives. “I think we’ve just got to cover every area we possibly can,” Bairstow says of their heavy touring schedule. “Even though we’ve got a lot more fans than other bands who were at a similar level to us not long back, I feel why we’re selling out a lot more places and we’ve got fans all over is because we’ve put the hard work in gigging wise. I couldn’t name another band who gigs as much as us, we constantly are, especially in the UK.

“I think we’re going to try to get into Europe and America this year, that’ll be good.”

As for when they might release their first album, Bairstow says it’s in the hands on Infectious. “We’ve been writing songs for the last seven years, the songs are definitely there, it’s a matter of when the label decides now. That’s why we went with them,” he says. “It’s more the business side of things, I don’t really know, but the songs are ready and when we do release these songs I think we will propel just because we’ve got a passionate fan base.”

A summer of music festivals beckons. After that, Bairstow says The Sherlocks’ ambition is quite simply “to be the biggest band in the world, if we can, we’ll hopefully get quite high up the ladder”.

The Sherlocks play at The Church, on Woodhouse Lane, Leeds on Saturday April 22 and at Leeds Festival on Friday August 25. www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk