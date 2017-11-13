Gig review: Scouting For Girls at O2 Academy Leeds

“I have been missing Leeds since I walked out of this building in 2015 as you guys were the loudest on the tour,” exclaimed Scouting for Girl’s front-man Roy Stride.

Just to prove how much the band loves Yorkshire he produced a box of Yorkshire Tea and claimed it’s the only tea they drink. This high praise was followed an impromptu song featuring the now renowned ‘Yorkshire’ chant, celebrated by the crowd.

It’s been 10 years since Scouting For Girls released their much-loved self-titled debut and they were doing what a lot of artists doing nowadays – a celebratory anniversary tour – but not in the way that you’d expect.

Rather than do a track-by-track setlist of their debut they are simply doing a tour playing nothing but their greatest hits and fan favourites.

“Thank you for the last ten years, you’ve all been a massive part of this,” says Stride.

The audience had a range of ages; from parents to teenagers. Everyone was enjoying it together. The songs they played included the upbeat fan favourites Famous, Bad Superman and Posh Girls, as well as playing their biggest hits like This Ain’t a Love Song and I Wish I Was James Bond.

Roy Stride is a standout vocalist and performer who was well-supported by the talented and ever-energetic band. It was such a fun, upbeat evening; everyone was just having the time of their lives.

Other highlights from the show included a Bon Jovi cover (“You know this, we know you love it”), and their Christmas song, Christmas in the Air (Tonight).

Of course, they had to end the show with She’s So Lovely. It was the perfect end to a nostalgic evening.

Scouting for Girls, we should do this again some time, hopefully before their 20th anniversary tour.