Gig review: The Cribs at Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

Cast you mind back to 2004 when The Cribs would play The Wire club in Leeds, or The Brudenell Social Club.

Gigs that have now become the stuff of legend not only in the city but globally, with fans of the band travelling far and wide to join in Jarman-mania.

As the songs and production got larger, so too inevitably did the venues, and rightly so staking their well-earned place centre stage in arenas and festivals.

Showcasing new album 24/7 Rock Star S*** with an intimate sell out show at Belgrave Music Hall, The Cribs were back to their shambolic best. The arena sheen of the production was welcome in its absence, with amps and speakers cutting out, vocals missing and timings given little regard. This was the Cribs that fans fell in love with all those years ago.

The set list contained new album tracks Year Of Hate, Rainbow Ridge, Broken Arrow and Dead At The Wheel, all of which seamlessly now fit within their classic songs Another Number, Leather Jacket Love Song and now familiar set closer Pink Snow.

On record the band are competent and confident, now seven albums in, however on stage is where this band truly shine. Grotesquely over looked by an industry who struggle to pigeon hole them, they will kick, scream and rally against the desires of the music business, listening only to the fans who kept them close to their hearts.

My hope is this small showcase venue tour becomes the immediate norm for this albums promotion. Back to the boltholes like creatures without a care. That’s the spirit.