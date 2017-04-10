House music night in memory of Huddersfield clubber

A charity night of house music, starring big-name DJs from the USA, is being staged in memory of a popular Huddersfield woman who died in Kirkwood Hospice last year.

Clare Standring, 46, from Salendine Nook, lost her battle against cancer in October. ‘The Legends of House Music’ is being organised by her family and friends to raise money for the Hospice and thank them for the excellent care they gave to Clare.

Victor Simonelli

Huddersfield’s Kirkwood Hospice marks its 30th anniversary this year and is, itself, organising a range of special events and projects aimed at capturing imaginations and engaging with the community to change people’s understanding of hospices and the services they provide.

‘KU Follies – The Legends of House Music’, takes place at Tokyo Nightclub in Queen Street, Huddersfield, on Easter Saturday, April 15. It starts at 10.30pm and will go on until 6am.

Back in the early ’90s, Clare and her friends were regulars at the former KU Follies Club, based in Folly Hall, Huddersfield, (which some may remember as the Changing Lights). It was a cutting-edge venue, known for its regular Saturday and Bank Holiday all-nighters.

The memorial event will aim to recreate the atmosphere of those hedonistic days and bring friends together to remember Clare – while raising money for the hospice at the same time.

Robert Owens

Daughter Christie Standring said of Clare: “She was a mum, daughter, partner and friend to many. She was so kind, caring, brave and fun-loving. She lived life to the full and always had time for everybody she met.

“She passed away at Kirkwood Hospice and the care they provided for her and all the family is unforgettable. We want to celebrate the amazing person she was, while helping to raise money towards the Hospice, appreciating all the hard work they do and all the love, care and understanding they provide to people like our Mum and their families, through these very difficult times.

“They have provided care for thousands of people and we would like to congratulate them on 30 exceptional years!!”

On the bill for the KU-Follies event are producer, songwriter, remixer and DJ Victor Simonelli from New York and Robert Owens from Chicago, who will be performing some of his own songs as alongside his DJ set.

Simonelli is one of New York’s finest and most prolific DJs whose name is synonymous with the cutting edge of the dance music scene. He was one of the early pioneers of the NYC underground dance music movement that has now become a phenomenon it its own right and is religiously followed by the clubbing faithful around the world.

He owns his own record label and his discography of production, writing, mixing and editing credits reads like a “Who’s Who” including projects with the likes of David Bowie, Will Downing, Talking Heads, Quincy Jones, Debbie Harry, Sinead O’Connor and Al Jarreau in his early career. 1989-1991 saw Simonelli involved in many high-profile projects, notably, composing Sybil’s single, Oh How I Love You, as well as arranging and editing James Brown’s album, Love Overdue. He was on the production and mixing team for the Quincy Jones single, I’ll be Good To You featuring Chaka Khan and the legendary Ray Charles and he worked on In The Closet by Michael Jackson, featuring The Mystery Girl, Madonna (their only ever duet).

Renowned for his silky smooth vocals, Robert Owens is also an innovative and globally in-demand DJ, who dazzles crowds across the UK, Europe, Japan and America with his special blend of the deepest house and electronica. He also established two successful London club residencies – Journeys at Egg and 2 Feet Deep at The Key.

With pioneering Chicago producer Larry Heard and musician Ron Wilson he formed Fingers Inc to release a series of legendary singles such as Mysteries Of Love – regarded as being the first Deep House music single ever made – and the instantly-recognisable house standard Can You Feel It?

They will be supported by the KU follies Team – Poco. Jamie (Fatneck) Low and Lewis – who were resident DJs at the club throughout its heyday.

In the courtroom from 3am there will be a late night set from The Jam MCs, former DJs from both Ku-Follies and Manchester’s Konspiracy Club – where they were based during The Hacienda period in the ’90s. The Bar will have a soul/funk Disco, courtesy of Tony Shipley and Poco.

