Music interview: Mike Garson: ‘David Bowie was music’

Over 40 years after working on a classic Bowie album, pianist Mike Garson is revisiting it, live. Duncan Seaman reports.

Mike Garson was 27 years old when he cut his dazzling contributions to the album’s title track and the Brecht-like ballad Time. Forty-four years later – and now aged 72 – he will be performing the album live in its entirety in homage to Bowie, his long-time friend who died of cancer in 2016.

Garson credits the promoter Tom Wilcox for having the idea for this tour which brings both the pianist and his involvement in the songs full circle. “It was genius because I never thought of it,” he says.

When Bowie first hired Garson to join a touring group which included Mick Ronson, Trevor Bolder and Woody Woodmansey it appears he was looking to push his music far beyond the confines of rock ’n’ roll. “For sure, otherwise he wouldn’t have called someone as crazy as me,” Garson concurs.

Garson’s solo in the song Aladdin Sane (1913–1938–197?) is an avant-garde flight of fancy that critics quickly cited as the album’s ‘pivotal’ moment. More than four decades later it’s still the song he gets asked about most. “I think there’s an email about it every day which is really bizarre,” he says. “I’ve played on thousands of recordings but only that one do I hear about every day.”

Garson originally played the solo in latin and blues style but Bowie urged him to go further. “It was very liberating,” he says, adding: “I had a good feeling going into the album, I didn’t know what the music would sound like but I was beyond excited and history proved it to be a very nice success. The album still stand strong. I’m just looking at the cover in my studio, I keep it on the wall as a memory of my friend.”

Mike Garson. Picture: Jiro Schneider

Before joining Bowie and the Spiders From Mars, Garson knew “nothing” about the English singer, but nonetheless went along for an audition. “I auditioned for Mick [Ronson] but David was in the studio, he was in the control room watching,” he remembers. “Mick was the musical director, so to speak, and he played the piano and he knew what he was looking for. I played about eight or ten seconds of the song Changes and he said ‘You have the gig’ and I knew this was going to be a fun ride.”

Over the next 30 years Garson became the musician that Bowie turned to most often. His playing can be heard on 20 albums, from Diamond Dogs and Young Americans to Black Tie, White Noise, Outside and Reality. “It was as simple as on the creative process line we both were always thinking out of the box, we were always searching, right or wrong,” Garson notes. “As a pianist and composer I was trained in so many styles, I forced that training because many jazz teachers wanted me to stay in jazz, many classical teachers wanted me to stay in classical and many avant garde composers wanted me to stay in the avant garde world. I loved it all from punk to pop to rock to classical to fusion and I think because I didn’t have those barriers David picked up on that.

“For example between’72 and ’74 David fired five bands and I was the only one that remained. It was always a mystery to me why. Yes, we were friends, but he had a lot of friends. It was really because I had the ability to change styles. Think about it: an English rock musician who’s only played rock might not have a clue to play jazz or gospel or pop or Motown; I had all those skills so I think on a mechanical basis it was because of that. I was only hired for eight weeks and I ended up doing 1,000 concerts with him. Everyone I meet today tells me David was the soundtrack for their life and he gave them permission to be who they were. My influences were coming from Oscar Peterson and Art Tatum and Vladimir Horowitz and Chopin and Mozart and Beethoven so I didn’t go in there starry-eyed, in fact the story goes he was looking to me for help and support when I was actually trying to figure out what he wanted. That humility on both our parts I think helped towards a beautiful relationship.”

Mike Garson plays Aladdin Sane at O2 Academy Sheffield on November 29. www.aladdinsanetour.com