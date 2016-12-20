PostMusic: How Kate Rusby likes to spend her Christmas ...

Folk singer Kate Rusby’s Christmas tours have become an integral part of the festive season.

The ‘Barnsley Nightingale’ talks to Post Music about her fondness for this time of year and keeping a century-old South Yorkshire tradition alive. She also reflects on her 25 years on the road.

